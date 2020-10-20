Attacks on Olympic Committee’s computers in Tokyo caused no harm, official says

TOKYO, October 20. /TASS/. Computer systems of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games are constantly targeted by various cyber attacks although they have not caused any substantial harm, a representative of the committee’s press service told TASS on Tuesday, commenting on the UK Foreign Office’s claims that Russian special services had allegedly tried to disrupt the Tokyo Olympics using cyber attacks.

"We notice that digital platforms of the Tokyo-2020 Organising Committee are constantly targeted by cyber attacks of various scale," the representative said. "However, they have not seriously harmed our activities. Although we are not able to disclose details of the countermeasures due to the nature of the topic, we will continue to work closely with the relevant organisations and authorities to ensure that they are thoroughly implemented," the representative added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato stated that the Japanese government is aware of the claims of the British side but is not commenting on them. According to him, Tokyo is collecting and analyzing the relevant information. He assured that the government will undertake all measures to protect the Summer Olympics from cyber attacks.

The UK Foreign Office claimed on Monday that Russian intelligence services had tried to carry out cyber attacks in order to derail the Tokyo Olympics before it was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. A corresponding statement by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was posted on the agency’s website.

The Foreign Office and the National Cyber Security Center claimed that Russian hackers from the military intelligence service, the GRU, conducted "cyber reconnaissance" against officials and organizations at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The targets included the Games’ organizers, logistics services and sponsors. Moscow has repeatedly denied Western accusations of Russian cyber attacks.