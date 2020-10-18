Armenian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani troops launch offensive in Nagorno Karabakh

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Azerbaijani troops have launched an offensive in the southern direction in Nagorno-Karabakh after the humanitarian ceasefire came into force, press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan says on Sunday.

"Despite the announcement of the new humanitarian ceasefire, Armed Forces of Azerbaijan again grossly violated the agreement. The adversary started an offensive in the southern direction (Khudaferinskoe water reservoir) for the purpose of capturing advantageous positions. Both sides experience casualties," press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote in Facebook.

On Saturday, Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the agreement to start the humanitarian ceasefire from October 18.