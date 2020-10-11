Number of detainees at rallies in Belarus surpasses 200

MINSK, October 11. /TASS/. The number of opposition protest rallies participants detained by the law enforcement in Minsk and other Belarusian cities on Sunday surpassed 200. This information was provided on the website of the Belarusian unregistered Vesna human rights center.

The center has published a list which as of 19:00 Moscow time included the names of 244 detainees. Three quarters of them were detained in Minsk, the rest - in Brest, Bobruisk, Vitebsk, Gomel, Grodno, Zhlobin, Mogilev, Molodechno.

Some 43 detainees are journalists and photographers who were covering the opposition protest rallies. Among them were TASS correspondents Natalya Fedosenko, Yuri Shamshur, Gavriil Grigorov and Valery Stepchenkov who were released soon after.

Earlier on Sunday, in the Belarusian capital clashes between the protesters and the security forces had occurred. The law enforcement began to detain the protesters, in order to disperse them, water cannons and stun grenades were used.