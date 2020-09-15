EU condemns Navalny incident as assassination attempt with use of chemical weapons

BRUSSELS, September 15. /TASS/. The EU sees the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny as an assassination attempt with the use of chemical weapons, calling on Russia to cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in its investigation, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said during a session of the European Parliament on Tuesday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this assassination attempt," Borrell said. "The use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, at any time and under any circumstances constitutes a serious breach of international law and international human rights standards. So we keep calling upon the Russian authorities to cooperate fully in this investigation and particularly with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," he added. The EU foreign policy chief did not provide any proof of Navalny’s alleged poisoning during the session.

Head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said earlier on Tuesday that poisonous substances were not present in Navalny’s system at the moment of his departure from Russia to Germany for treatment.

According to Naryshkin, medics at the Omsk hospital, where Navalny had been initially hospitalized, conducted all necessary examinations.

"Our Russian medics, medics at the Omsk hospital, who saved Alexei Navalny’s life, conducted a deep complex of examinations in a short time span, including examinations for presence of toxic and […] poisonous substances. These examinations were performed on the newest equipment and in compliance with the strictest medical protocols," the Russian foreign intelligence chief underscored.

He added that the German law enforcement failed to answer the questions raised by Russia.

"We have a lot of questions to the German side, and the Prosecutor General’s Office requested aid in the investigation twice, but there is still no response. And, as far as I understand, our Prosecutor General’s Office, our Investigative Committee […] have a lot of questions to the German side," Naryshkin said.