Russia eliminated all reserves of nerve agent Novichok — foreign intelligence chief

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia has eliminated all reserves of warfare agents, including the nerve agent Novichok, in accordance with the established rules, the director of the foreign intelligence service SVR, Sergei Naryshkin told the media on Tuesday.

"They [warfare agents - TASS] were eliminated in accordance with OPCW procedures and rules, which was properly documented. Any speculations Russia still produces or keeps in stock the old reserves of chemical warfare agents are disinformation, of course," he said.

Poisonous substances were not present in Russian blogger Alexei Navalny’s body at the moment of his departure from Russia to Germany for treatment, Sergei Naryshkin stated.

"No signs of presence of poisonous substances were detected in Navalny’s body, there were none. <…> When Alexei Navalny departed from Russia, his body contained no toxic or poisonous substances," he insisted.