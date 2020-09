Russia’s new loan cannot be interpreted as interference in affairs of Belarus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia did not set forth any additional conditions for the loan to Belarus apart from commercial, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Any loan has certain commercial conditions related to its servicing and so on. Those are commercial conditions though. Any loan still has a commercial side," he said, adding that "any other conditions are out of the question."