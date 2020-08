TASS, August 31. At least two soldiers were killed by Israeli missiles fired from the area of Mount Hermon and the occupied Golan Heights at the Syrian territory south of Damascus, SANA news agency reported on Monday.

According to SANA, seven more were wounded. Syrian troops opened retaliatory fire and hit several missiles.

According to the Al-Hadath television channel, Israeli forces attacked weapons depots of Shia units near Damascus’ international airport.