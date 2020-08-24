Protest propaganda popped: Belarusian helicopters thwart balloon stunt sent from Lithuania

MINSK, August 24. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has prevented balloons with anti-government symbols, launched from Lithuania, from illegitimately crossing into the country’s airspace, the ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Monday.
"Air force and air defense alert units thwarted a provocation staged by the republic of Lithuania near the Volkovshchina settlement in the Oshmyansky district at about 7:30 pm on August 23," the statement reads. "A group of eight balloons carrying anti-government symbols was launched from the neighboring territory. Mi-24 helicopters from the air defense alert units stopped their flight without using weapons," the ministry added.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry added that it had provided a report to the Foreign Ministry so that a protest could be lodged against Lithuania.
Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, is currently in Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, over 6,000 people were detained, as dozens of police officers and demonstrators suffered injuries. Attempts to organize strikes at several Belarusian plants were made. Rallies to support Lukashenko later emerged in Minsk and other Belarusian cities.