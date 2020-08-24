Protest propaganda popped: Belarusian helicopters thwart balloon stunt sent from Lithuania

MINSK, August 24. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has prevented balloons with anti-government symbols, launched from Lithuania, from illegitimately crossing into the country’s airspace, the ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Monday.

"Air force and air defense alert units thwarted a provocation staged by the republic of Lithuania near the Volkovshchina settlement in the Oshmyansky district at about 7:30 pm on August 23," the statement reads. "A group of eight balloons carrying anti-government symbols was launched from the neighboring territory. Mi-24 helicopters from the air defense alert units stopped their flight without using weapons," the ministry added.