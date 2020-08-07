Hezbollah leader says his party has nothing to do with Beirut blast

BEIRUT, August 7. /TASS/. The Shia party Hezbollah has nothing to do with the explosion at Beirut’s port, the party’s leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday.
"There have never been any Hezbollah munitions, substances or warehouse on the port’s territory," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying. The Hezbollah leader also said he hoped all those responsible for the blast would be punished "regardless of their whereabouts."
A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area near the Lebanese Navy’s base on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars. Local authorities say the blast was caused by the detonation of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs services in 2015.
According to latest updates, at least 154 people were killed and more than 5,000 were injured. Dozens are still missing. Over 300,000 people were left homeless.