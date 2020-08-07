Hezbollah leader says his party has nothing to do with Beirut blast

BEIRUT, August 7. /TASS/. The Shia party Hezbollah has nothing to do with the explosion at Beirut’s port, the party’s leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday.

"There have never been any Hezbollah munitions, substances or warehouse on the port’s territory," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying. The Hezbollah leader also said he hoped all those responsible for the blast would be punished "regardless of their whereabouts."