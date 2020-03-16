Saudi Arabia to convoke G20 summit for discussion on coronavirus

MADRID, March 17. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia will convoke a G20 summit in the coming days to discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic, the press service of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"Tonight the head of the [Spanish] government held a phone conversation with Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman [Al Saud] in his capacity as the G20 chair," the press service said. "Sanchez told the crown prince that the burden of the international crisis in healthcare and economy necessitates the G20’s global governing role."

"We need to send a clear and convincing message to the international community that global leaders are ready to jointly counter the coronavirus threat," the press service said. "The head of the government suggested holding an urgent meeting of G20 leaders without personal attendance to assess the situation and prepare a roadmap."

According to the Spanish government’s press service, the Saudi crown prince "expressed his consent to the proposal and will convene the G20 summit in coming days."

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from about 130 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 93 coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 170,000, with more than 6,000 deaths. The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.