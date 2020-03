GENEVA, March 13. /TASS/. Europe has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated during Friday’s briefing in Geneva.

"Europe has now become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China," he said. "More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic."