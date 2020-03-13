Number of people dead from novel coronavirus surpasses 5,000 globally

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The number of people dead from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world has surpassed 5,000, the statistical data accumulated by TASS informs on the outcomes of official statements from over 100 countries with reported cases of the disease.

Currently, the number of people infected with the virus has risen to 134,000 globally, with 5,055 people dead (about 3.75% of those infected). The largest outbreak of COVID-19 is reported in China, where, according to local officials, the spread of the disease has already peaked. In China, 81,000 people have been infected with the virus, about 3,200 have died, and over 64,000 have recovered from the disease. In the past 24 hours, only eight new cases have been reported in the country.

Outside of China, cases of coronavirus have been documented among nearly 54,000 people in 117 countries across the world, with 1,874 people dead. The average lethality rate of the virus outside of China reaches 3.48%.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On March 11, WHO officially characterized the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. The disease has spread to over 110 countries. According to WHO, over 132,000 people have been infected with the virus globally, and nearly 5,000 have died. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China have been detected in South Korea, Iran and Italy. There are 34 cases of the virus documented in Russia.