In phone call with Rouhani Erdogan reaffirms support to political solution to Syria crisis

TEHRAN, February 29. /TASS/. A political solution remains the only possible way to end the Syria crisis, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday in a phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"Erdogan named political dialogue as the only solution to Syrian problems," the Iranian presidential press office said.

According to the press office, the Turkish president pointed out that "the talks [within the Astana format] have yielded meaningful results and they should be continued for the sake of a stable peace [in Syria].".