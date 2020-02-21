Bulgarian authorities name Russians accused of businessman Gebrev’s assassination attempt

The alleged suspect is being looked into in connection with the Skripal investigation

SOFIA, February 21. /TASS/. Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office announced names of the three Russians, accused by the authorities of poisoning businessman Emilian Gebrev in 2015, the Office said in a statement available on its website. "Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against three Russian nationals: Sergey Viktorovich Pavlov, Sergey Vyacheslavovich Fedotov and Georgy Gorshkov," the statement reads. "The investigation has determined that the mentioned persons have never left country under their real names. In various years, they used different international passports with false names," the message runs.

All the three charged live in Moscow, the statement claims. The Prosecutor’s Office also published photos of the alleged criminals. The investigation has also acquired information on four more attempts to assassinate the Bulgarian businessman. Two attempts took place outside Bulgaria, but the entrepreneur never reported them, it says. The assassination attempt

