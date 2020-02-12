{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Number of new coronavirus cases in China stabilizes — WHO chief

The number of countries who reported the infection on their territory has also remained unchanged since February 4
© EPA-EFE/WU HONG

GENEVA, February 12. /TASS/. The number of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases in China has stabilized over the past week, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday.

"The number of newly confirmed cases reported from China has stabilized over the past week, but that must be interpreted with extreme caution. This outbreak could still go in any direction," he said.

The WHO chief said that the number of countries who reported the infection on their territory has also remained unchanged since February 4. Besides, out of the 48 newly confirmed cases confirmed on Tuesday outside China, 40 were detected on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is now quarantined off Japan.

"We are in constant contact with the Japanese government, the International Maritime Organization, and the owner of the ship to protect the health of all passengers," he said. "Now we have three cruise ships that have experienced delayed port clearance or have been denied entry to ports, often without an evidence-based risk assessment."

"Together with the International Maritime Organization, we will issue a communique to all countries to respect the principle of "free pratique" for ships and the principle of proper care for all travelers, in accordance with the International Health Regulations," Ghebreyesus continued.

On February 11 and 12, Geneva hosts a two-day global forum aimed at establishing measures to fight the novel coronavirus. The forum brings together around 400 experts from across the world. The main goal of the forum is to identify knowledge gaps and research priorities in order to produce scientific information and medical products most needed to minimize the impact of the outbreak.

A team of experts from the Russian Health Ministry and the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) is taking part in the event.

UNSC adopts resolution on Libya without consensus — Russian envoy
According to Nebenzya, Russia did not support the resolution, because, at present, "there is no clear understanding that all the parties [to the Libyan conflict] are ready to implement this decision"
Read more
Erdogan claims at least 14 Turkish servicemen dead during shelling in Syria’s Idlib
Earlier reports indicated that 13 people died in the shellings
Read more
Nissan may halt St. Petersburg plant in March amid Chinese coronavirus
At present, the car plant in St. Petersburg is working in normal regime
Read more
Russian energy chief vows Nord Stream 2 construction to be finalized despite US resistance
The gas pipeline will enable Russia to optimize gas supplies, Alexander Novak said
Read more
Turkey tells Russia attacks on its observation stations in Syria’s Idlib must stop
Russian and Turkish officials are holding talks in Ankara following a worsening of the situation in Syria’s Idlib
Read more
Syrian army gains full control of Damascus-Aleppo highway, media reports say
The 432-km highway connects Damascus with industrial zones in northern Syria and the economic capital of Aleppo
Read more
Press review: Putin may speak at UNGA’s 75th session and Turkey sustaining losses in Idlib
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 11
Read more
Gazprom expects Nord Stream 2 launch by 2020 year-end
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky mastered war enrichment schemes and forgot peace promises, says DPR MP
According to lawmaker Andrei Bedilo, all Zelensky’s election promises to establish peace in Donbass turned out to be a lie
Read more
Chinese student diagnosed with coronavirus in Russia’s Tyumen leaves hospital
The student has received the usual treatment for flu symptoms
Read more
No agreement reached on China’s handover of coronavirus strain to Russia
Russian Deputy Minister of Health Sergei Kraevoi said on February 4 that the lack of a live coronavirus strain hinders Russia’s search for a vaccine against the disease
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan to reveal new Syria steps on February 12
The situation in Idlib deteriorated dramatically after Russian and Turkish military’s another attempt to enforce a ceasefire was met by terrorists amping up their attacks, which killed specialists from Russia and Turkey
Read more
Bargaining impossible over Crimea, Kremlin says
According to the Kremlin spokesman, the situation in Donbass was Ukraine’s domestic affair
Read more
Russia to arm Tu-160 strategic bombers with hypersonic missiles — source
The work on this option is due to be completed this year, the source said
Read more
Russia to deploy two ‘hypersonic missile hunters’ on Kola Peninsula in Arctic — source
One radar is already being fielded while the second station has been delivered to the peninsula, the source said
Read more
Clashes between Syrian military, armed opposition reported near Saraqib, media reports say
Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) took active part in the attacks on the Syrian army positions
Read more
Ukraine can’t take Crimea even if Russia gives it away, says Ukrainian leader’s envoy
Permanent representative of the Ukrainian president for Crimea Anton Korinevich called the Russian Federation "the agressor"
Read more
US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, media reports say
Al Arabiya TV said, citing an Iraqi parliament member that the US troops are beginning to leave 15 military bases in Iraq
Read more
Patient with coronavirus recovers in Russia's Far East
The patient left the infectious disease hospital, local emergencies center said
Read more
Talks with NASA on cooperation in far space research due in April — Roscosmos
The next ISS expedition will be launched on board the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan on April 9, 2020
Read more
Russian ex-prison official commits suicide in court after being found guilty
The Chertanovsky Court confirmed that Viktor Sviridov shot himself dead after he was found guilty of extorting $158,500
Read more
Zelensky ready to meet with Putin if necessary, presidential office says
The first meeting of the two presidents was held on December 9
Read more
Russian scientists develop chronic depression drug prototype
According to current World Health Organization statistics, every year the illness takes lives of some 800,000 people
Read more
Russia waits for India’s order to supply MiG-29K fighters for Vikrant aircraft carrier
According to India’s plans, the light aircraft carrier Vikrant is due to be delivered to the Indian Navy in March 2021
Read more
Press review: Turkey may be using proxies in Syria and Russian envoy chides US visa policy
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 12
Read more
Two drone attacks on Russian Hmeymim base in Syria repelled by Pantsyr air defense systems
The base is operating in routinely
Read more
27 shelling attacks reported in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Yury Borenkov said that settlements in Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama governorates came under fire
Read more
Turkey plans to drive Syrian forces beyond Idlib observation points
Ankara is "ready to use any necessary force," according to the president
Read more
Moscow Zoo’s raccoons enter winter sleep with two-month delay
These year, raccoons were misled by the warm winter
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy in 1.5 months
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy
Read more
Turkey strikes 115 Syrian targets in response to attacks on its military
Read more
Russian military conduct patrol mission in Syria without Turkish side
It was the third time over the past week when Turkish servicemen skipped joint patrolling in Syria
Read more
Multipolar world should rest on principles of cooperation, says Russian top diplomat
He noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples that was passed by the UN General Assembly at the former Soviet Unionin's itiative
Read more
WHO says people receiving packages from China not at risk of contracting coronavirus
Coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages, the World Health Organization says
Read more
Twenty foreign armies invited to take part in Russia’s Victory Day Parade
A total of 15,000 troops and 375 items of ground-based and aircraft hardware are set to take part in the parade
Read more
Russia cannot just sit and wait for further developments in Syria's Idlib — diplomat
Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Pyotr Ilyichev said that the positions of Syrian army and Russian forces in Idlib come under fire daily
Read more
Putin instructs cabinet to launch new investment cycle to boost Russia’s economic growth
The President noted that last year, Russia's GDP growth totaled 1.3%, while in the fourth quarter of 2019, its dynamics increased to 2.3%.
Read more
Coronavirus outbreak in China displays downward trend, officials say
On February 10, 381 new coronavirus cases were registered across China except the epicenter, Hubei province
Read more
Russian scientists accidentally create universal all-purpose computer vision algorithm
The researchers were developing a document scanning app
Read more
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Read more
Russia, China to assess prospects of laying gas pipeline via Mongolia
Read more
Turkey sends additional troops to Syria — media
According to Sky News Arabia, Turkish troops crossed the Syrian border at dawn
Read more
Moscow hopes Russia's position will be considered in resolution on Libya
A source earlier told TASS that the United Kingdom's draft resolution in support of the Berlin conference on Libya will be submitted for voting to the UN Security Council on February 12
Read more
Russia hopes for future contacts with Turkey on Idlib
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that a delegation representing the foreign and defense ministries as well as special services would visit Moscow in the near future
Read more
Syrian troops about to establish full control over Damascus-Aleppo highway — TV
At present, governmental troops have approached the village of al-Qamariyah, from where they are expected to launch a rear attack to militants in the Rashideen-4 district in western Aleppo
Read more
US concerned by Russian spacecraft overshadowing US spy satellite — general
Russian satellites identified as Cosmos 2542 and Cosmos 2543, were sidling near the American satellite, known to space experts as a KH-11, in mid-January
Read more
Opposition shoots down Syrian army’s helicopter in Idlib — media
According to Turkiye newspaper, the helicopter was shot down near Saraqib
Read more
Suggested amendments give Russian ex-presidents right to be senators for life
However, they reserve the right to renounce the authority of a member of the Federation Council
Read more
Obama left Trump with horrible legacy, Russian top diplomat says
This legacy still has a certain effect, according to Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Meteor-M satellite launch delayed until 2021 over additional tests
In late December, the Meteor-M number 2-2 went offline because of a micrometeoroid impact
Read more
Philippines terminates military agreement with the US
The notice of termination will be delivered to the US Embassy in Manila
Read more