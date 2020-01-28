Trump says he supports right of Jewish people to live "within their historical homeland"

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said Tuesday that he supports the right of the Jewish people to live within their historical homeland.

"I will always stand with the State of Israel and the Jewish people," Trump wrote on his official Twitter account. "I strongly support their safety and security and the right to live within their historical homeland. It's time for peace!" he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced the 80-page plan for settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The plan is based on the two-state solution. According to the proposed solution, Jerusalem will become the indivisible capital of the State of Israel, and East Jerusalem will be the capital of Palestine. Trump said that this is the last chance for Palestinians to have their own state. The plan, described as "the deal of the century," envisages practically doubling the territory of Palestine.