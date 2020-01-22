Putin curtails visit to Israel, Palestine — Kremlin

"A two-day visit was planned initially. However, because of the situation with our government reshuffle, we curtailed the visit to one day," Ushakov said.

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Israel and Palestine has been curtailed because of the formation of the Russian government. The trip will take one day instead of two, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

He noted that Moscow "had full understanding of the Israeli side, given that we were able to fit all major events in one day."

The Kremlin aide added that Putin would not be able to attend "the formal dinner for foreign guests this evening arranged by the Israeli president."

Ushakov specified that Putin would be accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov and representatives of some other ministries.

The Russian government resigned on January 15. On January 16, Putin appointed Mikhail Mishustin as Russia’s new Prime Minister. On January 21, the decrees on the new composition of the Russian Cabinet were published.

Meeting with mother of detained Israeli

The Russian president will meet with the mother of Naama Issachar, an Israeli national detained in Russia for drug trafficking, and with Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem Theophilos III. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also take part in the meeting, according to the Kremlin aide.