Putin curtails visit to Israel, Palestine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Israel and Palestine has been curtailed because of the formation of the Russian government. The trip will take one day instead of two, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
"A two-day visit was planned initially. However, because of the situation with our government reshuffle, we curtailed the visit to one day," Ushakov said.
He noted that Moscow "had full understanding of the Israeli side, given that we were able to fit all major events in one day."
The Kremlin aide added that Putin would not be able to attend "the formal dinner for foreign guests this evening arranged by the Israeli president."
Ushakov specified that Putin would be accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov and representatives of some other ministries.
The Russian government resigned on January 15. On January 16, Putin appointed Mikhail Mishustin as Russia’s new Prime Minister. On January 21, the decrees on the new composition of the Russian Cabinet were published.
Meeting with mother of detained Israeli
The Russian president will meet with the mother of Naama Issachar, an Israeli national detained in Russia for drug trafficking, and with Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem Theophilos III. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also take part in the meeting, according to the Kremlin aide.
"It is interesting to note, I think this will get media attention, after the separate talks with [Israeli PM Benjamin] Netanyahu, [Putin] and the Israeli PM will hold a joint meeting with Patriarch of Jerusalem and all Palestine Theophilos III and the mother of Israeli and US citizen Naama Issachar, Yaffa Issachar," the Kremlin aide stated.
Ushakov made no predictions regarding the outcomes of the meeting, noting that "the humanitarian aspect of this issue will be considered during the meeting."