US seeks constructive relations with Russia, says Pompeo

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. The US administration seeks constructive and productive relations with Russia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in a Twitter post, commenting on swearing in new Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan.

"Thrilled to swear in John Sullivan as our new Ambassador to Russia. John is undoubtedly the right person to join USEmbRu for this critical job as we seek a constructive and productive relationship with the Russian Federation," he wrote.

Sullivan is expected to arrive in the Russian capital on January 16. He will succeed Jon Huntsman who tendered his resignation in early August 2019. Huntsman’s tenure expired on October 3. Two weeks later, US President Donald Trump nominated Sullivan who earlier served as Deputy Secretary of State for confirmation by the Senate.