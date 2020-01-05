Body of Iran’s General Soleimani delivered to Iran - ISNA news agency

TASS, January 5. The body of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an air strike of the US air forces, has been delivered to Iran on Sunday, ISNA news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the body of Soleimani was delivered to the city of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran, where a farewell ceremony is taking place with the deceased commander.

On Friday, the Pentagon confirmed that a missile strike near the Baghdad airport killed the head of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. The operation was carried out at the direction of Donald Trump, the statement said.

Following the attack, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran vowed to exact "severe revenge" on those involved in the killing, blaming the US for the attack. In a telephone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blasted the attack as an act of terrorism by the US.