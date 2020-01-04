Iraqi militia warns of potential danger in the area of US bases in Iraq

TASS, January 4. Iraqi Shi’a paramilitary group Kata'ib Hezbollah has warned the country’s security forces of potential danger in the one-kilometer radius of US military bases in Iraq, the Al Mayadeen TV channel informed.

"Security forces must maintain a distance of at least 1000 meters from American bases starting Sunday evening," the militia’s statement informs.

Earlier on Saturday, attacks on Baghdad districts and an Iraqi airbase housing US troops were reported. According to recent reports, two Katyusha rockets fell near the US embassy in the heavily fortified "green zone" where foreign diplomatic missions and government bodies are located. There has been no information regarding casualties. All roads to the embassy have been blocked in the wake of the attack.

At least four rockets have hit the Balad air base north of Baghdad, which houses US troops. According to Iraqi military sources, three local military officers have been injured.

A mortar attack was also reported in the Jadriyah neighborhood of Baghdad. Five people are said to have been injured in the attack.