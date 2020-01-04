Libyan parliament votes to break off relations with Turkey - TV

January 4. / TASS / The Libyan House of Representatives (elected parliament), based in the east of the country, voted unanimously on Saturday to break off relations with Turkey, TV channel Sky News Arabia reported on Saturday.

The Parliament also supported the idea of empowering the General Staff of the Armed Forces to block airports, ports and checkpoints that are under the control of the militia.

Earlier, deputies also voted to cancel the agreement on military cooperation between the Government of National Accord (PNS) Fayez Sarraj and Turkey.