ANKARA, January 4. / TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conference on the situation in the Middle East, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"Our minister had a telephone conversation with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. They discussed the latest developments in Syria, Libya and Iraq, as well as other regional issues," the source said.