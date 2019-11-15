Russian diplomat calls on US to return control over oil deposits to Syria

THE UNITED NATIONS, November 15. /TASS/. Illegal military presence of the United States in Syria should be stopped despite their interest in oil deposits, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said at the UN Security Council session on Thursday.

"Syria should be immediately liberated from illegal foreign military presence, even if such an important for our US colleagues resource as oil is at stake," Polyansky said. "Returning oil deposits to Syria, by the way, would be a real contribution by the United States to the efforts on providing humanitarian assistance to the people of this country," he added.

In the eyes of Syrians, "the actions of Americans look like looting and robbery," he noted.