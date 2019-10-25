Russian defense ministry refutes media reports on pro-Turkish units’ attack in north Syria

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry refutes media allegations that pro-Turkish Syrian opposition units attacked Syrian government army’s position in the northeastern part of the country on Thursday, Major General Alexey Bakin, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"Reports in a number of foreign media outlets about the deterioration of the situation and clashes between government forces and pro-Turkish units near the settlement of Tell Tamer in the Al-Hasakah governorate have nothing to do with the real state of things," he said.

According to the Russian officer, the Syrian army continues to deploy its units along the contact line with Turkish forces. "The Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides keeps an eye on the situation in these areas. The current situation there is characterized as stable," he said.

Syria’s El Ihbariye television channel reported on Thursday that pro-Turkish units of the Syrian opposition had attacked positions of the Syrian government troops southwest of Tell Tamer in Syria’s northeastern Al-Hasakah governorate.

Meanwhile, Syria’s state news agency SANA said that the government army had repelled an attack of Turkish forces and pro-Turkish Syrian armed opposition units on two villages near Tell Tamer. However, according to SANA, Turkish troops took control over the settlement of al-Manajir north of Tell Tamer.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.