Russian, Iranian delegations discuss situation in Syria, Yemen

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin have held talks in Tehran with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and Senior Aide of the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji. The Russian Foreign Ministry informed on Thursday that the delegations discussed the current issues on the regional agenda, namely, the situation in Syria and Yemen.

"The main topic has been the escalation of tensions in northeastern Syria. The sides agreed that stable and long-term stabilization on the eastern shore of the Euphrates, in Syria and in the region can only be possible through restoration of the country’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

The sides also discussed the current stage of Syrian political regulation, focusing on the preparations for the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, the ministry added.

Representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry also formed part of the Russian delegation, the statement noted.

On September 23, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the establishment of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which includes 150 people, 50 delegates each fielded by Damascus, the Syrian opposition and civil societies. Each group is also obliged to name 15 experts to take part in meetings held in Geneva behind closed doors. The first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is set to take place on October 29.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) slammed the operation as aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions. On October 13, SANA reported that Damascus had sent troops to northern Syria to counter the Turkish army.