Putin and Erdogan discuss situation in Syria in telephone talks

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The current situation in Syria was in focus of a telephone conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday, adding that the conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.

The two leaders discussed the situation in northern Syria, where Turkey is conducting the Peace Spring military operation. "They stressed the necessity of preventing conflicts between Turkish army units and Syrian government forces," the press service said.

According to the Kremlin press service, the Russian leader drew attention to the aggravation of the humanitarian situation in regions along the Syrian-Turkish border. "The head of state thinks it is inadmissible to let militants from terrorist organizations, including Islamic State [banned in Russia], who are guarded by Kurdish armed units, use this situation," the Kremlin noted.

"The presidents of Russia and Turkey have spoken in favor of continuing the process of political settlement in Syria and expressed intentions to facilitate organizing the session of the Constitutional Committee under the UN auspices at the end of October in Geneva. Both leaders have confirmed their adherence to ensuring the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic in the end," the press service said.

During talks, Putin has also invited Erdogan to visit Russia in the next several days. It is reported that the Turkish president accepted the invitation.

On October 9, Ankara launched its Peace Spring military operation in northern Syria. The operation is geared to establish a buffer zone in Syria’s northern regions, along the Turkish border, where Syrian refugees could return from Turkey. Syria’s SANA news agency slammed Ankara’s operation as an act of aggression. The world community has condemned Ankara’s actions. The United Kingdom, Germany and France have requested a United Nations Security Council meeting.