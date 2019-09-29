Kiev tightens rules of crossing Donbass contact line, Lugansk official says

LUGANSK, September 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities have tightened the rules of crossing the contact line in Donbass, a spokesperson for the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic in the Contact Group’s humanitarian subgroup and head of a working group on a prisoner swap Olga Kobtseva said on Sunday.

"Before crossing the contact line, the LPR’s citizens should familiarize themselves with the latest changes in Ukraine’s legislation and take a well-considered decision in order not to put themselves and their relatives in jeopardy," Kobtseva said, according to the LuganskInformCenter.

Starting from October 29, 2019, the citizens of Donbass, who are under 16 years of age, won’t be able to cross the contact line upon their birth certificate. The new rules were introduced by the Ukrainian cabinet in mid-July, she explained.

The LPR official has warned about the risk of crossing the contact line, stressing that the Ukrainian side could use any pretext for detaining Donbass citizens in order to bring far-fetched accusations against them.

According to Kobtseva, the tightened rules of crossing the contact line are part and parcel of the so-called Zelensky formula on resolving the conflict in Donbass. "There is only point of the Zelensky formula is to ensure that everyone around talks about the Zelensky formula. Maximum noise and minimum content," she emphasized.