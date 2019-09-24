First meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee may be held on October 30 — media

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is planned for October 30, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem said on Tuesday.

"The committee should start its work on October 30 as a preliminary date," Syria News portal quoted Moallem as saying.

He noted that "countries hostile to Syria don't want the committee to progress in its work because they don't want any political solution to the crisis." "When we feel there are external fingers in the work of the committee, we will announce that and stop talking to it," Moallem added.

On September 23, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.