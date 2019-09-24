US to tighten screws on Iran until it changes policies — Trump

"As long as Iran’s menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted," he said. "They will be tightened."

UN, September 24. /TASS/. The United States will only tighten sanctions on Iran until Tehran changes policies, US President Donald Trump said addressing the high-level General Debate at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

He slammed Iran as "one of the greatest security threats facing peace-loving nations today" and accused Tehran of supporting terrorism and striving to acquire nuclear weapons. Trump also recalled that tight sanctions were imposed on Iran after the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program "to stop Iran’s path to nuclear weapons and missiles."

"Hoping to free itself from sanctions, the regime has escalated its violent and unprovoked aggression," he continued. "In response to Iran’s recent attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, we just imposed the highest level of sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank and Sovereign Wealth Fund."

"It is time for Iran’s leaders to step forward and to stop threatening other countries and focus on building up their own country," Trump pointed out. "It is time for Iran’s leaders to finally put the Iranian people first."

Saudi Aramco oil facilities situated in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the early hours of September 14. The Ansar Allah movement’s Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack. The US and Saudi Arabia pointed finger at Iran, claiming that it masterminded and executed the attack. Tehran rejected these accusations as groundless.

North Korea

North Korea will be able to realize its "tremendous potential" only when it chooses to fully denuclearize, US President Donald Trump told the high-level General Debate at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

"I have told [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un what I truly believe — that, like Iran, his country is full of tremendous, untapped potential but to realize that promise North Korea must denuclearize," the American leader said.