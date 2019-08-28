Ukraine’s Zelensky reaches highest trust rating in country’s history, poll reveals

KIEV, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has the trust of 70% of Ukrainian citizens, a poll held by the Ukrainian foundation Democratic Initiatives informs.

"The newly elected president Vladimir Zelensky has the trust of 70% of citizens. No president in Ukraine’s history has ever had a trust rating this high," head of the foundation Irina Bekeshkina commented on the poll’s results.

According to the poll, Zelensky has a 63% approval rating among Ukrainian citizens. The poll was held on the occasion of Zelensky’s first 100 days in office.