French Communist Party official calls for lifting EU sanctions on Russia

"Once it becomes clear that the situation concerning Crimea is improving, as well as the situation in Donbass, where a ceasefire is in effect, there will be a need to set a policy course for the removal of sanctions," said Roussel, who is also a member of the French parliament. "In my view, there is a need to go back to the previous situation in trade relations and lift sanctions against Russia," he added.

In this regard, Roussel pointed out that "the sanctions that the European Union imposed on Russia in 2014 following developments in Ukraine and Crimea, are inflicting great damage on the economies of Europe and France, particularly as far as agriculture goes." "It includes a ban on the export of milk, pork and beef. In 2015, the EU’s milk quotas were added to sanctions, leading French milk producers to a terrible crisis," he noted.

At the same time, the French Communist Party official was confident that "when sanctions are imposed on Russia, Iran or China, it is common people in those countries that suffer the first and not rich businessmen." "Similarly, French farmers suffered from economic sanctions on Russia," he explained. "It is unacceptable to maintain the sanctions situation," he said, adding that "we are living in a world of sanctions: there are EU and US sanctions on Russia, US sanctions on China, EU and US sanctions on Iran," Roussel emphasized.

"It is high time to establish global peace based on dialogue. France should facilitate the process. I believe that during the G7 meeting in Biarritz, France could put forward an initiative to convene an international peace conference that would also be dedicated to development matters. It could help resolve many issues," Roussel said.

In response to a question about Monday’s meeting between Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Vladimir Putin of Russia, he said that "it is a useful meeting that will make it possible to build dialogue." "I call for improving relations between France and Russia," Roussel underscored.