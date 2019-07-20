{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Indefinite ceasefire goes into effect in eastern Ukraine

Kiev officials does not rule out that this ceasefire will last until the conflict is fully settled, but the self-proclaimed republics doubt Ukraine’s ability to observe it
Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Valery Sharifulin/TASS

LUGANSK, July 21. /TASS/. An indefinite ceasefire between the Kiev government and the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) went into effect in eastern Ukraine at 00:00 Moscow time on Sunday.

Read also
Donbass republics ready to adhere to new ceasefire agreement

The Contact Group on Ukrainian reconciliation, which convened in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on July 17, has agreed on additional measures to ensure the efficiency of ceasefire compliance.

The agreements include a ban on any hostilities and personal responsibility for ceasefire violations.

Kiev officials does not rule out that this ceasefire will last until the conflict is fully settled, but the self-proclaimed republics doubt Ukraine’s ability to observe the truce.

Prior to that, the spring ceasefire that went into effect on March 8 was in place in the region. It was violated by the Kiev military forces hours after it began.

"It has been agreed that an indefinite ceasefire will take effect at midnight on July 21," Ukraine’s envoy to the political subgroup of the Contact Group on resolving the conflict Roman Bessmertny told reporters on July 18. "The ceasefire may last for the longest time, it may also remain forever, making it possible to accomplish all tasks," he said.

Read also
Kiev confirms commitment to indefinite ceasefire in Donbass from July 21

However, DPR leader Denish Pushilin was less optimistic about the ceasefire’s future, pointing out at Kiev’s ongoing shelling of civilian facilities in Donbass, including kindergartens in Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Shelling continues on the backdrop of a peaceful rally initiated by people living in the two republics and agreements on an indefinite ceasefire. People continue to be killed," he said in a statement. "Such actions give us grounds to doubt that the ceasefire agreement can ever be enforced from July 21. We call on Kiev and the world community to stop killings of people in Donbass."

According to Pushilin, the current developments in Donbass only testify to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s inability to ensure peace. "Zelensky is either incapable of controlling the Ukrainian army or has deliberately opted for a path of terror in Donbass," he added.

He recalled that the settlement of Veseloye in the DPR had once again come under shelling by Ukrainian troops the day after the ceasefire was reached. Two shells hit kindergartens. A woman died in hospital after being wounded in another episode of shelling by Ukrainian troops on the same day.

On the eve of the ceasefire, the people’s militias of DPR ad LPR reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the ceasefire and expressed hope that Kiev will do the same.

"In relation to the agreement reached on introducing an indefinite ceasefire starting 00:01 on July 21, 2019, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic ruled the People’s Militia to issue the corresponding order to all units and every serviceman," the Donetsk News Agency quoted DPR militia commander Denis Sinenkov as saying.

For his part, LPR militia commander Mikhail Filiponenko expressed hope that the Ukrainian side will adhere to the agreement as well. "The People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic has always strived for peaceful settlement of the conflict, considering it to be one of its priority goals. We are ready to adhere to the conditions of another ceasefire and, as earlier, we are ready to implement a ceasefire regime," the Luganskinformcenter news agency quoted him as saying.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
World
Pompeo conveys US disappointment over Ankara’s acquisition of Russia’s S-400
Earlier, the Pentagon informed that in order to remain in the F-35 fighter jet program, Turkey needs to drop the purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems
Read more
Putin gives start to second stage of new sintering plant
The president left his signature on the information stand in the control room
Read more
Crew of detained British tanker to remain on board until investigation is over — agency
Now there are 23 members of the crew on board
Read more
Russia’s top brass launches new airfield in westernmost Kaliningrad Region
The new airfield's concrete pavement can receive all types of military and also civilian planes
Read more
Links between Russia and EU’s right-wing parties cause for concern, says Merkel
The German chancellor also mentioned the scandal regarding the alleged financing of Italy’s Lega party by Russia
Read more
About 12,000 people take part in protest in downtown Moscow
The protesters demand that the Moscow officials register independent candidates for the upcoming Moscow State Duma election
Read more
Kremlin responds to Theresa May’s criticism of Putin’s ideas about liberalism
May said she did not share Putin’s point of view that the "liberal idea has become obsolete"
Read more
Press review: Turkey picks S-400s over F-35s and can ties with Ukraine be restored
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 19
Read more
Russia’s upgraded BTR-82 armored vehicle gets protection against shaped-charge munitions
The armored personnel carrier is also fitted out with a thermal imaging sight
Read more
Russian embassy in Iran confirms three Russian citizens onboard detained tanker
The diplomats have so far been unable to contact with them
Read more
Russia is concerned over confrontation between US and Iran — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow "would welcome any improvement when it comes to relations between the US and Iran"
Read more
Mesdar tanker allowed to continue voyage after being briefly detained by Iran — company
Iranian news agency Tasnim earlier reported that Mesdar was allowed to continue its voyage after receiving warnings over security and water pollution
Read more
Iran to release photos taken by drone allegedly downed by US Navy
Trump said earlier that the USS Boxer had downed an Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz, which was flying too close to the warship
Read more
Russia ready to start shipping revolutionary Ebola vaccine to DR Congo
According to the Russian virology specialist, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the only country that needs the vaccine now
Read more
Russia ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey
Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov said the company is ready to discuss the deliveries if the Turkish side expresses an interest
Read more
Senior diplomat slams possible US sanctions on Russian public debt as 'a shot in the foot'
These actions will not go unpunished, the Russian deputy foreign minister pledged
Read more
New witnesses emerge in MH17 crash case
The investigation has been making progress, according to the Joint Investigation Team head
Read more
EU Commission head got off on wrong foot urging to join forces against Russia
'There will be no dialogue from the position of strength,' the Russian parliamentarian stated
Read more
Russia's Maria Sharapova on entry list for US Open
Sharapova is currently ranked 76th in the WTA rankings
Read more
Turkish official says F-35 price may rise following Ankara’s removal from program
The US ruled to boot Turkey from the F-35 program due to its purchasing Russia's S-400 system
Read more
Moscow should ensure that rights of Russians on detained tanker are observed — official
The Stena Bulk company earlier confirmed to TASS that three Russian citizens were on board the Stena Imperio tanker detained by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Putin arrives in flood-hit Siberian region
According to the latest update, the flooding claimed 25 lives and seven are still listed as missing
Read more
Russian missile frigate hits target in Black Sea drills off Crimea
The sea range was sealed off for shipping for security reasons
Read more
Soyuz-FG rocket launches with Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft from Baikonur
The rocket will fly to the ISS in accordance with the six-hour plan, which means four spins around the globe
Read more
Press review: Why Putin, Lukashenko need private talks and why hackers target healthcare
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 18
Read more
Rating agencies underestimate Russia's sovereign rating — minister
Standard & Poor's earlier confirmed Russia's sovereign credit rating at BBB-with stable outlook
Read more
UK tanker's detention by Iran may serve as pretext for use of force — Russian lawmaker
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have said they detained the British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday
Read more
Belarus, Russia agree on integration concept — Belarusian minister
The minister pointed out that the proposals would be discussed as part of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Russia
Read more
Summits of BRICS and SCO will be held in St. Petersburg — Putin
The summits were earlier planned to be held in Chelyabinsk
Read more
US, Turkish top diplomats discuss deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems
This is the first contact between the US and Turkey after the start of the deliveries of Russian S-400 missile defense to the republic
Read more
Iran publishes video footage disproving reports of US downing Iranian drone
The footage shows that the drone completed its mission and returned to the base
Read more
Pompeo conveys US disappointment over Ankara’s acquisition of Russia’s S-400
Earlier, the Pentagon informed that in order to remain in the F-35 fighter jet program, Turkey needs to drop the purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems
Read more
US concerned by Russia's leading position in Arctic — US Coast Guard
The US official identified the Arctic region as "probably the future place for a contentious situation"
Read more
Russia testing new combat engineering robot based on Syrian experience
The robotic system features high mobility and maneuverability while moving across rugged terrain and in urban areas
Read more
Three power units of NPP in Russia’s Tver disconnected due to short circuit
The background radiation is normal, according to the plant's press service
Read more
Eight injured while evacuating from plane at Moscow airport
The majority of them received scratches and bruises
Read more
Eyewitnesses claim Donbass militia downed Ukrainian An-26 plane
A missile hit the An-26, it fell on the ground and caught blaze
Read more
Ukraine ready to exchange Vyshinsky for Sentsov, president says
At the same time, the Ukrainian leader underlined that "Sentsov is not a bargaining chip"
Read more
Press review: Trump eyes compromise on Erdogan’s S-400s and pushes France towards China
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 15
Read more
Lukashenko calls on Putin to resolve all disputes before December 8
The Belarusian president asserted the need to work out an integration strategy by the 20th anniversary of the Union Treaty
Read more
Defendant in Druzhba pipeline contamination case seeks political asylum in Lithuania
The detainee is to face up to three months behind bars
Read more
Attempts to hinder Russia’s development entailed huge losses for EU — Lavrov
"By today, losses have amounted to billions of euros," he said
Read more
Electronic visas introduced for foreigners coming to St. Petersburg — presidential decree
The regime will be in force from October 1, 2019
Read more
China’s Xi’an guided missile destroyer to call at St Petersburg on unofficial visit
A welcome ceremony will be attended by representatives of the Western Military District’s command and the Leningrad Naval Base
Read more
Over 30 Caspian Flotilla warships take part in combat readiness check in south Russia
The combat readiness check will last through June 21
Read more
German police do not rule out possibility of murder of two Russian women in Munich
All the circumstances suggest a violent crime, according to the law enforcers
Read more
Macron to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations in Moscow
The Russian and French presidents had a telephone conversation on a number of pressing issues on the international agenda
Read more
World’s largest nuclear-powered sub takes part in Russia’s Northern Fleet drills
Its notional enemies were small missile ships Onega and Naryan-Mar
Read more
Putin says he does not believe English secret services poisoned Skripal
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed this issue in an interview with US director Oliver Stone
Read more
Russia calls on US to store nuclear weapons only on its own territory — diplomat
The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that a recently released document by a NATO-affiliated body said that US nuclear weapons are stored in several European countries
Read more
Russia in confidential consultations with the Netherlands on MH17 crash — senior diplomat
The tragedy happened in July 2014, investigation has been ongoing since then
Read more