Kosovo crisis cannot be ironed out without US and Russia, Serbian president says

BELGRADE, July 8. /TASS/. The Kosovo crisis cannot be solved without efforts taken by the United States, Russia and other international powers, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told RTS TV channel on Monday.

"I would be glad if we established a lasting peace with the Albanians, this would be important for Serbia’s future and for our citizens. Without the Americans, the Russians and other world powers, it is very hard to reach any solution to the Kosovo issue," Vucic said.

Meanwhile, Vucic noted that the talks cannot bring fruit if some party to the dialogue demands unconditional recognition of its independence within the current borders. "This [Kosovo] is an important part, where our people live, and we should take care of them, their security, their future and fight for their survival," the president said, answering a question of what Kosovo and Metohija mean for him personally.

Serbia’s autonomous territory of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008. The United Nations International Court recognized its independence in 2010. At present the Republic of Kosovo, according to Serbia, is recognized by 99 countries. Pristina claims that there are 117 such countries. More than sixty countries, including Russia, Greece, Israel, India, Spain and China, are against Kosovo’s recognition.