Kosovo incident showed Serbs must be ready to protect their country, says defense minister

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. The attempt at intrusion in the north of Kosovo and Metohija was a reminder all of Serbia’s citizens must be prepared to defend their country, Serbia’s Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said while visiting a training camp for reservists on Thursday.

"Pristina’s outrageous attempt at intervention in the north of Kosovo and Metohija was a reminder to all of us that the reserves are crucial and each of us must be prepared to defend the country, if need be. The politicians will do their utmost to prevent a clash, of course, but we must be prepared to repel anybody who may try to threaten our country," the Defense Ministry’s press-service quotes Vulin as saying.

In the morning of May 28 unrecognized Kosovo’s police intruded into the territory’s northern municipalities. Two Serbs were slightly injured in shootouts. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said Kosovo’s police had detained 28 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a staffer of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). During the detention Krasnoshchekov suffered serious head and facial injuries and was taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitroivica. On Thursday, he was moved to the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade for treatment.