Kosovo’s top diplomat bars Serbian prime minister from entering republic

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo Behgjet Pacolli has banned Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic from entering the republic, as follows from his Facebook account on Thursday.

The ban followed Branbic’s statement on Wednesday saying she was worried over the European Union’s insufficient reaction to the escalation in Kosovo. "[Prime Minister Brnabic’s] statements are absolutely unacceptable. I impose a ban on her entry to Kosovo until she stops professing illegal ideology against Kosovo’s people," Pacolli wrote.

In response to Pacolli’s statement, the Serbian prime minister said she can go to Kosovo whenever she wants. "These people first impede free movement of goods and their next step is to restrict people’s freedom," she said at a joint news conference with her Slovakian counterpart, Peter Pellegrini.

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008, which was recognized by the United Nations Court of Justice in 2010. By now, according to Belgrade, Kosovo has been recognized by 99 world nations, while Pristina says there are 117 such countries. More than 60 countries, including Russia, China, India, Israel, Greece and Spain, are categorically against recognizing Kosovo’s independence.