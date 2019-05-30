Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Serbian president slams Kosovo police raid as flagrant violation of Brussels Agreement

World
May 30, 12:43 UTC+3 BELGRADE
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Unrecognized Kosovo is rudely violating the Brussels Agreement and the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA), Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday during a meeting with the Atlantic Council’s delegation

"[Vucic] highlighted that the introduction of duty on Serbian goods, just like the last actions of Pristina police units in northern Kosovo, is a rude violation of the CEFTA and the Brussels Agreement and leads to the destabilization of the whole region," the Serbian leader’s press service said in a statement.

Serbs protests against police actions in northern Kosovo

During the meeting Vucic also stated Serbia’s intention "to consolidate political and economic relations with the US," the press service added.

On the morning of May 28, unrecognized Kosovo’s special operations units entered northern municipalities of the province, despite the agreements existing between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that the police had detained 28 people, among them two UN employees, including Russian Mikhail Krasnoshchyokov.

The Brussels Agreement is a document on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina signed on April 19, 2013, and consisting of 15 items. This document stipulates the creation of the Community of Serb Municipalities - a self-governing body for the Serbs living in unrecognized Kosovo. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic repeatedly stated that his country fulfilled its part of the Brussels Agreement, whereas the Kosovars just started developing the Community’s charter five years after the signing of the agreement and suspended this process afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT