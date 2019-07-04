Kosovo’s entry ban on Serbian officials is legally void, says Russian diplomat

"We stick to the unchanged position concerning Serbia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and peace settlement based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 1244 and consider all attempts to impose such bans, theoretically or practically, as absolutely senseless and void in legal terms and in no way promoting peaceful solution to existing problems," Zakharova said.

Earlier, the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo imposed an entry ban on all Serbian officials. According to the Kosovo foreign ministry spokesman, the measure was prompted by "hybrid threats" coming from Serbia.