Retired Russian boxer Povetkin opts against appealing ITA’s doping sanctions

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Retired Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin will not challenge a decision by the International Doping Testing Agency (ITA), although he considers it illegitimate, a source in Povetkin’s team told TASS on Saturday.

"Alexander [Povetkin] has opted against appealing the decision," the source said. "He considers recent developments absurd and illegitimate. He has wrapped up his career and is not planning a comeback."

The ITA reported on Thursday that it had ruled to suspend Povetkin for allegedly violating anti-doping regulations. The ITA announced that it had temporarily suspended Russian boxer Povetkin for a suspected positive test and violating anti-doping regulations.

According to the source close to Povetkin, traces of Enobosarm, the same substance for which he was previously suspended in 2016, were detected in the Russian boxer's testing sample.

Povetkin, 45, is known to his fans as the "Russian Vityaz" and boasts a personal record of 36 wins (25 KOs), three defeats, and one draw during his career. The Russian boxer won the gold medal at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

He announced his retirement in 2021 and is now a politician, having been appointed to the post of deputy governor of Russia’s Vologda Region in May 2024.