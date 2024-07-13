Russian wrestler Shamil Mamedov declines participation in Paris Olympics

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian wrestler Shamil Mamedov, who was qualified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the Games in Paris, has refused to participate in them, the Russian Wrestling Federation told TASS.

"The situation with wrestler Shamil Mamedov’s participation in the Olympics has become clearer. On Saturday, Mamedov made a final decision on his inability to compete in the Olympics due to an injury relapse. The wrestler notified the IOC about his decision," the Russian Wrestling Federation said.

Mamedov is one of the top 65 kg freestyle wrestlers. Earlier, the IOC press service said that Mamedov had accepted his Olympic invitation. On July 6, the Russian Wrestling Federation said that those Russian wrestlers who received an invitation from the IOC to compete at the Paris Games turned it down. Mamedov was the only wrestler to accept it.

The Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11. Russian and Belarusian athletes continue to be subject to restrictions. In Paris, they will be able to perform only as neutrals, meaning they will be forbidden from displaying any connection with their home countries and taking part in team competitions. Russia regards the IOC policy as discriminatory and running counter to Olympic principles.