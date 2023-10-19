Russian rhythmic gymnastics federation chief for creating alternative sports organizations

PERM, October 19. /TASS/. The president of Russia's rhythmic gymnastics federation, Irina Viner, favors creating independent sports organizations amid external sanctions pressure.

"It is necessary to create conditions for the training of specialists, including in cybersports, to provide support measures," she said at a meeting of the Presidential Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports at the forum Russia - Country of Sports.

"I believe that amid external sanctions pressure and our country being disparaged by international federations it is crucial to create alternative organizations that will not be affiliated with international federations. There should be independent organizations that can invite athletes to compete. In rhythmic gymnastics, for example, there is the League of Sports Societies, an association of clubs," Viner said.

"We won’t stop. Rhythmic gymnastics is a sport that was born in the Soviet Union. We are looking for new forms and have already found some. There are competitions and concerts, which we hold on such dates as Defender of the Fatherland Day and Children's Day. They bolster the morale of our athletes. Children and families of our soldiers show up there as guests," Viner said.

The international sports forum Russia - Country of Sports has been held since 2009. Moscow, Kazan, Saransk, Yakutsk, Cheboksary, Dobrograd, Ulyanovsk, Nizhny Novgorod and Kuzbass have played host to it. This year the forum is being held in Perm on October 19-22.