Linkin Park submits a trademark application for updated logo with Russian regulator

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. American rock band Linkin Park submitted an application with Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register a trademark with the band's updated logo, according to the service.

The application was submitted on April 1, 2025, from the United States. The trademark is registered in three classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), including the sale of musical works, apparel, and hosting concerts.

Linkin Park was founded in 1996. The band has been nominated for the prestigious Grammy music award several times, winning the award twice. The band released seven studio albums, which were sold more than 70 million copies. In the summer of 2017, the band lost their lead singer Chester Bennington, who tragically took his own life. In September 2024, the rock band announced its comeback with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and also unveiled a new logo.