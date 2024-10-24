Finland to close Russian emperor’s museum for cost-saving reasons

HELSINKI, October 24. /TASS/. The imperial fishing lodge of Russian Emperor Alexander III in Finland’s Langinkoski will be closed to visitors, along with three other museums, for cost-saving purposes, the museum department of Finland announced.

"The closure of museums will impact the economies of regions and will also reduce national and international cooperation in the preservation of cultural heritage. Furthermore, the impairment of services will hinder the implementation of projects for both private and public museums," said department head Tiina Merisalo.

The department will place 150 employees on unpaid leave. Savings are projected to be approximately 2.4 million euros in 2025, solely from employee restructuring.

The memorial house of Russian Emperor Alexander III, located on the trout rapids of the Kymijoki River, was built in 1889. The lodge houses original furniture and everyday items crafted by local artisans for the royal family.