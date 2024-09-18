Several people detained after shooting near Wildberries office in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Several people have been detained after a shooting near the Wildberries office in central Moscow, representatives of law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"At present, several people have been detained, all of them have been taken to the Arbat District Department of Internal Affairs," the agency's source said.

According to Wildberries founder Tatyana Bakalchuk, the incident was an unsuccessful attempt of a hostile take-over led by Vladislav Bakalchuk, Sergey Anufriyev and Vladimir Bakin. In her appeal, she asks law enforcement agencies to take control of the situation.