Italian citizen detained in Moscow for flying drone near Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/ An Italian citizen has been detained in downtown Moscow for launching a drone, a spokesman for local law enforcement told TASS.

"The incident occurred on Monday. A drone was seen over Zaryadye Park (just a stone’s throw from the Kremlin - TASS). Law enforcement officers swiftly identified the drone operator, an Italian national who works for an Italian air carrier as a flight attendant. He was detained," the spokesman said.

The man said he just wanted to capture some footage of downtown Moscow and had no idea about the ban on the use of drones in Moscow. The drone was seized for examination by experts, and the man was cited for the offense.

The ban on the use of drones was imposed by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin in early May 2023. An exception is made for unmanned aerial vehicles "used with consent from government bodies."