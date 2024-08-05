Konrad Adenauer Foundation designated as undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian prosecutor general’s office has designated the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V.). as undesirable in Russia.

"The Russian prosecutor general’s office has made a decision to recognize the activity of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V. international non-governmental organization undesirable in Russia," Andrey Ivanov, spokesman for the prosecutor general’s office, said.

The organization has 111 office worldwide. Its proclaimed tasks include political education, promotion of European unification, intensification of transatlantic relations, and development of policy cooperation. However, according to the Russian prosecutor general’s office, "Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung "engages in the proliferation of material discrediting Russia’s leaders, their domestic and foreign policy, the work of law enforcement bodies and the judicial system. Apart from that, the organization actively supports unfriendly countries’ policies on the special military operation."

"Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V.’s openly provocative information activity is geared toward worsening relations between Russia and Western countries, creating conditions for Russia’s political and economic isolation in the international arena, augmenting military confrontation in the regions of the special military operation," the spokesman stressed.