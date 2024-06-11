North Korean leader congratulates Putin on Russia Day

SEOUL, June 11. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a congratulatory telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The agency noted that North Korea's ambassador to Moscow, Sin Hong Chol, met with a Russian Foreign Ministry official and "respectfully conveyed" the message.

Bilateral exchanges between the countries have intensified since the second half of 2023. On the eve of Russia Day, North Korea's Deputy Minister of Public Security, Li Song Chol, traveled to Moscow, where he is expected to meet with Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

In September 2023, Kim Jong Un visited Russia, where he met with Putin at the Vostochny spaceport. During that meeting, Kim Jong Un invited Putin to visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and the invitation was accepted. On June 10, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin will announce in due time when the head of state plans to visit North Korea or Vietnam.