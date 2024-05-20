FSB foils major drug ring moving methamphetamine from Central Asia to Moscow

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has suppressed a major synthetic drug smuggling operation from Central Asia to the Moscow Region, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

"The activity of two persons, who organized a regular smuggling channel for the delivery of especially large quantities of methamphetamine produced in Central Asia to Russia to facilitate its illegal sale in our country, was suppressed in the Moscow Region," the FSB reported.

Two natives of a Central Asian country were caught red-handed. A batch of drugs weighing more than 79 kg, dissolved into liquid form and stored inside industrially produced aluminum cans, was seized.

The FSB Investigative Department initiated a criminal case under part 5 of article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal sale of narcotic drugs on a large scale by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), which carries a sentence of up to life in prison. The detainees have been taken into custody. Measures are being taken to identify other episodes and persons involved in the drug operation.