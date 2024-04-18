Over half of foreign students at Moscow State University come from China

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. About 7,000 students from the People’s Republic of China are currently attending Moscow State University, rector Viktor Sadovnichy said.

"Right now, there are about 7,000 students from China attending Moscow University," he said at a meeting with Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng.

The rector said earlier that overall, there are more than 11,000 foreign students attending the university.

Sadovnichy reiterated that Moscow State University and Peking University signed their first cooperation agreement over 35 years ago. Currently, 20 agreements in various fields are in effect between the two universities.

"This year, we are marking the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between our countries. Thousands of Chinese students graduated from Moscow State University at that time," he noted.

According to Sadovnichy, the largest Russian-Chinese educational project at this time is the joint university established by Moscow State University and the Beijing Institute of Technology in Shenzhen, China.