Leading pollster says 75% of Russians would vote for Putin if election held next Sunday

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. A total of 75% of the Russian respondents would be ready to cast their ballots for Vladimir Putin in the Russian presidential election if it were held next Sunday, according to a survey conducted among 1,600 Russian adults and published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"Were the presidential election to take place next Sunday, 75% of electorally active Russians would be willing to vote for Vladimir Putin. The electoral performance of the candidates nominated by parliamentary parties is as follows: 5% for Vladislav Davankov (New People party), 4% for Nikolay Kharitonov (KPRF) and 4% for Leonid Slutsky (LDPR)," the poll results said.

The level of awareness Russians have about the upcoming presidential election stands at 85%, since 81% of the respondents were able to correctly identify the month, season and year of the election and the remaining 4% were only aware of the year.

"As of early February, the declared voter turnout for the upcoming presidential election is 76%, as 62% responded that they will definitely take part in the voting at the presidential election and 14% said that they are likely to do so," the pollster said.

According to the survey conducted on January 29 through February 4, the level of Russians’ trust in President Vladimir Putin has increased by 0.2 percentage points, to 79.1%.

The Federation Council has scheduled the presidential election for March 17, 2024. Voting will take place over three days - on March 15, 16 and 17. Thus, it will be the first three-day election for Russia’s president.