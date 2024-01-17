Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport for smuggling expensive watch — media

BERLIN, January 17. /TASS/. Movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at the Munich airport for failing to declare a high-end watch to customs, the Bild newspaper reported.

According to Bild, Schwarzenegger had an Audemars Pigeut luxury Swiss watch on him as he was heading to the World Climate Summit conference in Kitzbuhel. It was custom-made exclusively for the actor, who intended to sell it at auction for about €20,000.

"We are investigating Arnold Schwarzenegger on suspicion of tax evasion. He should have declared the watch," said Thomas Meister, a spokesman for Munich's main customs office.